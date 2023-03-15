Taapsee Pannu Looks Smoking Hot in a Blue Saree As She Poses for Photoshoot; Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Taapsee Pannu fans have been eagerly waiting on updates on her upcoming film Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba. The film’s makers announced Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba with its first-ever poster in January. Now, Taapsee has shared her smoking hot picture posing in a blue saree, similar to her intriguing role in Hasseen Dillruba and her fans just can’t keep calm.

Taapsee took to Instagram to drop a glimpse of her from her latest photoshoot. Wearing a blue saree with a complementing blouse, red bangles and a kamarbandh, Taapsee never looked uber hot.

Taking to the caption, she wrote, “Pandit ji kehte hai….Naa chalan se naa chaal se, pyaar karne walo ko parkho unke dil ke haal se… ."

Soon after the pic was shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to express excitement for the film and shower praises on their favourite actress. “Blue is the new PINK ," wrote one fan, “So so beautiful! ," commented another. A third fan wrote, " Haseen dilruba 2❤️ waiting."

Previously, the second instalment of the suspense movie was confirmed by her co-star, Vikrant Massey recently. and then, Taapsee took to her Instagram handle and unveiled a gripping poster of the film.bThe poster featured Taapsee with her back to the camera and with her face towards the Taj Mahal. The story will seemingly take place in Agra. Apart from Taapsee, the film will also star Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal.

Hasseen Dillruba was a huge hit and fans are hoping the same from Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. Color Yellow Productions, Taapsee Pannu, co-producer and writer Kanika Dhillon have collaborated again after the success of Manmarziyaan and Hasseen Dillruba. Producer Bhushan Kumar joins the trio for the triller.

The film returns with the iconic pair of Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal in lead roles. The film is written and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Jayprad Desai. It is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma and produced By Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar. It’s a Colour Yellow Production.

