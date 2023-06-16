Taapsee Pannu On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Comment: 'Why Crib About It Now?'

Recent explosive revelations by Priyanka Chopra about Bollywood and it’s camps had made major headlines when it first came to everyone’s attention. Now Taapsee Pannu who has entertained people for a decade now voiced out her own experiences in a recent interview where she basically refrained from blaming anyone.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, the Blurr actor shared, “Yes, Bollywood camps isn’t something that people don’t know about. It’s been there since forever. It can be basis an actor’s friend circle, a certain agency or group that they’re a part of and people’s loyalties differ based on that. Everyone should have the right to choose whosoever they want to work with, or have in their films.I can’t blame them for thinking about their own careers.”

She added, “I never came with a point of view that it’s going to be all fair in the film industry. I always knew it’s going to be biased. So why crib about it now?

For me, rule of the game is that it’s going to be unfair. The tide is going to be against you most of the time. And if after all that, you still decide to be a part of this industry, then it’s your choice and you can’t complain about it later.”

The actress went on to emphasize that Bollywood is not the only industry that has camps, “Forget about this industry… I don’t know of any profession, apart from sports probably, where camp and favouritism does not exist, at least to some extent. The results are fair and square, and proportional to ones talent. It’s not dependent on luck," she expressed.

She also elaborated that in order to sustain in the industry as an outsider, one has to constantly be doing great work. She quipped, “To become a part of this industry, you first get a foot in the door, and if you manage to do so, there is a struggle to be able to make your presence felt. You have to struggle to prove yourself with every film. It’s not like you have one successful film and the next 10 years are sorted for you. It does not happen like that with people who come to this industry with no background. We have to consistently keep doing good work to be able to have a standing of our own."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in the thriller film Blurr. She will next be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.