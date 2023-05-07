Taapsee Pannu Slays In Saree And Sneakers As She Enjoys New York Trip With Boyfriend, Sister

Taapsee Pannu has been making waves on social media with her latest pictures from her New York trip. The actress, who is known for her impeccable style, slayed in a saree and sneakers as she explored the city with her boyfriend, Mathias Boe, and sister, Shagun Pannu.

In the pictures shared on her Instagram stories, the Thappad actress can be seen wearing a stunning purple colour saree paired with a white colour crop top. She is also wearing a white sneaker giving it a modern twist. She accessorized her look with a white colour handbag, minimal makeup, and a pair of trendy sunglasses. This is not the first time Taapsee has worn a saree on her vacation. Earlier, during her Russia trip also she left her fans in awe of her style and adventurous spirit in traditional Indian wear.

Take a look at the pictures here

Her sister Shagun Pannu also shared pictures on her Instagram stories. In one selfie all three- Mathias Boe, Shagun Pannu, and Taapsee can be seen. In the picture, Taapsee is seen in a brown jacket and grey pants, and Shagun was in a yellow jacket and blue denim. Mathias posed with his arms around both of them. Shagun captioned it as ‘Just another selfie at the street bean’.

Taapsee Pannu is known for her versatility and has delivered some power-packed performances in movies like “Pink", “Thappad", and “Mulk". She is also known for her fashion choices and has often been spotted in sarees, which she carries with utmost grace and elegance.

On the work front, she has currently taken a break from the shooting of Dunki in which she will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan. Both are working for the first time together. They were recently shooting in Kashmir when pictures and videos went viral on social media. The film is looking for a Christmas 2023 release. The sequel to her successful digital release Haseen Dillruba titled Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba will also release later this year.

