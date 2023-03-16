Taapsee Pannu Strikes Sensuous Pose In New Pic from Steamy Blue Saree Photoshoot, Fans Go Uffff

Looks like Taapsee Pannu is busy working on her upcoming project Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba and her latest Instagram post is a hint at her sassy role in the film. The sequel to the 2021 film Haseen Dilruba was announced in January, this year. Since then, fans are eagerly waiting for Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey's reunion. Just a few hours ago, Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her latest photoshoot seemingly in her Haseen Dilruba avatar. She donned a blue saree with a matching sleeveless blouse. She accessorised her outfit of the day with contrasting white bangles and a sleek silver kamar bandh that defines her waistline.

She posted the picture with the rendition of the famous song Lag Ja Gale by Sanam. She wrote, “Ki Phir yeh, haseen raat ho na ho. Shayad Phir is Janam mein. Mulaqat ho na ho." Singer Asees Kaur, appreciated her look and replied, “Uff" with a heart emoji on her post.

Fans too flooded the comments section with compliments. Some even referred to her as “Haseen Dilruba" referring to her movie. Another one exclaimed she is the “goddess of gorgeousness."

On Wednesday, Taapsee Pannu shared another picture from her photoshoot in this infamous saree. Teasing her fans, the actress wrote, “Pandit ji kehte hai, na chalan se naa chaal se, pyaar karne walo ko parkho unke dil ke haal se. (The priest says, neither a penalty nor plan but only the heart can reveal a lover's secrets)."

In January, Taapsee took to her Instagram to announce the sequel to the Netflix film, Haseen Dilruba. She unveiled the poster for Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba where the actress was seen with her back towards the camera. The caption and the poster suggested that the sequel will be based in Agra.

Fans are hoping that Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba will be even more entertaining and successful after Hasseen Dillruba. The film is written by Kanika Dhillion. Reportedly, Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey will reprise their roles as the film's lead actors. It is directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The plot of the first film revolved around Rani's (Taapsee Pannu) husband's murder. Despite mixed reviews, Haseen Dilruba was one of the most-watched Hindi films on Netflix in 2021. The thriller also won Filmfare Awards for Best Actor and Best Story.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu will also co-star with Pratik Gandhi in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan. She is also preparing for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, in which she will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here