Taapsee Pannu Turns Heads in Sexy Bikini, Takes A Dip in the Sea During Miami Vacay; Watch Video

Taapsee Pannu has set temperatures soaring with her latest video which is from her Miami vacation. She is turning heads as she rocked a bikini and took a dip in the sea. A video has grabbed the attention of fans. Taapsee’s vacation escapade has become the talk of the town.

In the video, we can see Taapsee is enjoying a vacation in Miami. Donning a stylish yellow colour bikini, she looked gorgeous. The video has gone viral on social media. “Miami you beauty’, reads her caption. Post this she also shared a series of pictures from her month-long vacation and captioned it as ‘Over and out’. Earlier, she also shared a series of photos exploring Hogwarts. In one image, she is seen standing next to the iconic Hogwarts wall and wrote ‘Unlocking The Inner Teenager Within’. Another photo showed her standing in front of a shop with a wand in her hand.

Take a look at the video and photos here:

Recently, she was on a trip to New York. The actress slayed in a saree and sneakers as she explored the city with her boyfriend, Mathias Boe, and sister, Shagun Pannu. In the pictures shared on her Instagram stories, the Thappad actress was wearing a stunning purple colour saree paired with a white colour crop top. She is also wearing a white sneaker giving it a modern twist.

On the work front, she has currently taken a break from the shooting of Dunki in which she will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan. Both are working for the first time together. They were recently shooting in Kashmir when pictures and videos went viral on social media. The film is looking for a Christmas 2023 release. The sequel to her successful digital release Haseen Dillruba titled Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba will also release later this year.