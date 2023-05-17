Taapsee Pannu Unleashes Her ‘Inner Teenager’ As She Explores The Magical World Of Harry Potter; See Photos

Globetrotter Taapsee Pannu is back with her another travel series and this time she is on a trip to Los Angeles. In a delightful escape from her busy schedule, the actress is exploring the magical world of Harry Potter. She took to her social media handle to share glimpses of her adventure, leaving fans spellbound and nostalgic.

Taapsee, known for her versatile performances on the silver screen, revealed a different side of herself as she stepped into the shoes of a wide-eyed teenager, eager to explore the mysteries of Hogwarts. Sharing a series of captivating photos, she transported her followers into a world filled with wonder and awe. In one image, she is seen standing next to the iconic Hogwarts wall and wrote ‘Unlocking The Inner Teenager Within’. Another photo showcases her standing in front of a shop with a wand in her hand. Clutching a wand, she revealed her playful side as she posed with a mischievous grin, bringing to life the charm of the beloved series. She is wearing flared denim and a white colour crop top. The actress completed the look with sneakers and minimal makeup.

Take a look at the pictures here:

In the third picture, we can see her exploring LA streets. Her journey through the magical world of Harry Potter served as a reminder to fans and followers that no matter how busy life gets, there is always room to unleash one’s inner child and indulge in the wonders of imagination.

Recently, she was on a trip to New York. The actress slayed in a saree and sneakers as she explored the city with her boyfriend, Mathias Boe, and sister, Shagun Pannu. In the pictures shared on her Instagram stories, the Thappad actress was wearing a stunning purple colour saree paired with a white colour crop top. She is also wearing a white sneaker giving it a modern twist.

On the work front, she has currently taken a break from the shooting of Dunki in which she will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan. Both are working for the first time together. They were recently shooting in Kashmir when pictures and videos went viral on social media. The film is looking for a Christmas 2023 release. The sequel to her successful digital release Haseen Dillruba titled Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba will also release later this year.