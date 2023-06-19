Taapsee Pannu’s Father Recalls What Happened When He Watched Her First Film Aadukalam

With rich content-driven and commercial films, Taapsee Pannu has come a long way with rich content-driven and commercial films to her credit. The actress has also brought a significant change in the portrayal of women in Indian cinema and has garnered both critical acclaim and widespread appreciation from fans worldwide.

Recently in an interview, Taapsee Pannu’s father revealed his reaction after watching her first film he said, “When her first film Aadukalam was released, there was a Tamil association’s auditorium in RK Puram, they screened this film and it had English subtitles, we didn’t know the language but we went there. So people were surprised to see us, ‘Why have they come to watch a Tamil film’ and when they got to know that we are Taapsee’s parents, one of the guys hugged me very tightly, he was very happy seeing us then I realized, yes Taapsee has done something good.”

Taapsee has currently taken a break from the shooting of Dunki in which she will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan. Both are working for the first time together. They were recently shooting in Kashmir when pictures and videos went viral on social media. The film is looking for a Christmas 2023 release.

Talking to India Today about Dunki, Taapsee said, “It is a Raju Sir film, it is that world which is very endearing. I would be very surprised if anyone was not having fun on that set." Further, she expressed excitement while speaking about romancing SRK in the film. Taapsee added, “In a Rajkumar Hirani film if you get to romance Shah Rukh Khan, I will do a passing role in that… as well. What else do you want in life?”

Apart from Dunki, Taapsee also has the romantic thriller Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, Empire and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan in the pipeline.