Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jennifer Mistry Accuses Sohil Ramani of 'Harassing, Misbehaving'

The controversy surrounding Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah seems to be never ending. With each passing day, different people are levellig fresh allegations against each other. Show’s operations head Sohil Ramani recently slammed Jenifer Mistry for her sexual harassment allegations. Now, Mistry has reacted to Ramani’s statement.

Jennifer Mistry Accuses Sohil Ramani of ‘Misbehaving’

Jennifer, who used to play the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi in TMKOC, reacted to Ramani’s words and accused him of ‘harassing, shouting and misbehaving’. She also argued that she has phone call recording to back her claims.

“There were a few things that happened here and there and when I tried to raise my voice against it, mujhe chup kara dia gaya. Other than that, the only issue I faced was in january 2013, when they called me back four day after my father’s death. But that was all. Problems started after October 2018 and that incident of Asit sexually harassing me was around March 2019. I have phone call recordings of Sohil harassing me, shouting at me and misbehaving,” Jennifer said as quoted by India Today.

Sohil Ramani: ‘I Was Only Doing My Job’

Jennifer’s words come a day after Sohil Ramani reacted to her sexual harassment allegations and called them baseless. “I don’t understand what grudge she holds against me. I was only doing my job. As part of the company protocol, I did what I had to when she left the set for personal reasons without informing. She even misbehaved," he told Hindustan Times.

Ramani even claimed that nobody on the sets of TMKOC ever scolded Jennifer Mistry and went on to call her allegations PR stunts. “Sirf pyaar se samjhaaya tha. Jab repetitive hone laga, toh humne daanta. So, all this is nothing but a publicity stunt,” Sohil added.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most successful shows on televsion which has been running for over 15 years now.