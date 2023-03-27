Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running successfully for almost 15 years now. In these years, several actors have also left the show including Disha Vakani, Bhavya Gandhi, Shailesh Lodha and Neha Mehta among others. Recently, Raj Anadkat, who used to play the role of Tappu in the popular sitcom also left the show. He has been replaced by Nitish Bhaluni.

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, TMKOC producer Asit Kumarr Modi talked about whether actors leaving TMKOC has become a concern for the makers. Kumar revealed that it is indeed a ‘very big challenge’. He mentioned that even though he tries hard for the actors to stay back, he cannot do anything if they decide to move on. He also took an indirect dig at those who left his show midway and went on to say that people often quit when they ‘get tired of working hard’.

“It is not big but a very big challenge. Actors present our story to the audience via their characters. When actors change, it gets a little difficult. I also try that everyone stays together. It is a daily show. We are running six days a week. Therefore, everyone is supposed to work 24X7. With the kind of love we are getting from the audience, we need to make every episode better than the previous one. Therefore, people have to work hard. Some people get tired of working hard, some are associated with the show for so long and therefore want to do something different, there are personal reasons, some want to encash this popularity outside the show," Asit Modi said.

“I try to explain to them that it is not easy to get love from the audience. Since people have given us this much love, we will have to work hard. This is not easy. In the future also, we will have to work hard," the producer added.

However, of all the exits from TMKOC so far, Disha Vakani’s departure has been the most talked about. She used to play the role of Dayaben but went on indefinite maternity leave in 2017. Since then, Disha and her character Dayaben have not returned on-screen. Even though Asit Kumarr Modi has repeatedly mentioned that they are looking for Disha’s replacement, he is often asked the same - ‘When will Dayaben be back?’

Asked if he’s tired of answering the questions regarding Dayaben’s comeback, Asit nodded positively but also shared that he will have to answer fans since he is the maker of the show. He also called Disha Vakani his ‘sister’ and added that he will be the happiest if she decides to come back.

“I will have to answer. I am also tired of answering and requesting people not to ask this question. But I am the producer of the show and therefore I’ll have to answer. Even today I wish that our original Daya Bhabhi aka Disha Vakani comes back. Disha is like my sister. She wants to spend time with her family. She has two kids. If she does not want to come back, I cannot force her," he told us.

Sharing an update about finding the new Dayaben, Asit said, “I am looking for new Daya Bhabhi. It is not easy to play the role of Dayaben. Everyone knows the way Disha Vakani did it. Even today, she is missed. It is not easy to find a new person for the role. This does not mean I am afraid. I am not afraid but I am looking for perfection. It is impossible to take Disha’s place. Her performance was great but I am finding somebody who can impress everyone with her style. It takes time but we will have Dayaben back soon."

Asit Kumarr Modi concluded by saying that even he misses Dayaben a lot and is not taking the audience for granted. He assured that ‘Daya Tappu Ke Papa Gada’ will be back soon.

