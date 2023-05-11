TMKOC's Asit Modi Accused of Sexual Harassment By 'Roshan' Jennifer Mistry; Actress Quits Show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumar Modi has landed in a legal trouble once again. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the popular sitcom has accused Modi of sexual harassment. Jennifer has filed a complaint against Asit Modi, Project Head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of alleged sexual harassment at the work place.

With this, Jennifer has also left the show. She confirmed the same with to E-Times and revealed that her last working day was March 6. “Yes, I’ve left the show. It is right that I shot my last episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on March 6 this year. I had to leave the sets as I was subjected to humiliation and insult at the hands of Mr Sohil Ramani and the other executive producer Jatin Bajaj," the actress said.

Jennifer further called the sets of TMKOC a ‘male-chauvinistic’ place and added, “On the last day, March 7 it was Holi and my anniversary. I had informed in advance that I want a half day since my daughter really looks forward to that day. She waits for Holi. I even gave them an option that just give me a two hours break, I’ll be back. They made adjustments for everyone except for me. I kept requesting them but they did not listen. They adjusted for all the male actors. It is an extremely male-chauvinistic place. That’s when I retaliated and Sohail spoke to me rudely asking me to get out almost four times. Then the creative person Jatin tried to stop my car. All this is recorded in the CCTV footage."

Jennifer further claimed that the makers sent her a notice stating that ‘they are losing money’ since she left shoot midway. “I replied to them on whatsapp that I was subjected to sexual harassment, I sent a draft and they reverted to me saying I was trying to extort money from them. I decided that day, I want a public apology. I took the help of a lawyer. On April 8th, I sent a notice to Asit Modi, Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj and also mailed and sent a registry to all the government authorities. I have not got any revert on the same but I am sure they must be looking into it and investigating the matter," she claimed.

Sharing details about the alleged sexual harassment, Jennifer claimed, “Asit Modi has made sexual advances towards me many times in the past. Initially, I ignored all his statements because of fear of losing out on work. But it is enough now I won’t take it anymore."

The actress further alleged that this is not the only incident that disturbed her. She also accused the makers of sacking her during her pregnancy and went on to say that they are continuously facing ‘mental and sexual harassment’.

Asit Kumar Modi or his team have not issued any statement regarding the allegations as of now.