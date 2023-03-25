Ajay Devgn is currently awaiting the release of his highly anticipated next Bholaa with Tabu. The actor is currently promoting his film and as a part of the same, he recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show along with his co-stars. On the show, Tabu revealed that although action sequences are not her forte, Ajay Devgn tricked her into performing the same in Bholaa.

The Drishyam 2 actress revealed that she was initially skeptical about attempting the action sequences. She recalled how she was ‘scared’ on the first day of her action scenes shoot but it was Ajay who helped her. “It was the first day of the shoot of my action sequence. So, I was scared. Ajay came to me and said that he would only take close-up shots, and that the rest of the action would be done by my body double. After he said this, I was relaxed," Tabu said.

“I was in my vanity van when Ajay’s assistant came to me with a harness and cable. I was confused about what was happening. He said, ‘The boss has decided that all the stunts will be done by you. He has instructed to give these harnesses to you.’ I tried to make excuses, but Ajay had solutions for everything. That is how I ended up doing the stunts in Bholaa,” the actress added.

Helmed by Ajay Devgn himself, Bholaa is the adaptation of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi. The Tamil film stars Karthi and Arjun Das. Apart from Ajay and Tabu, the Hindi remake stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. Abhishek Banerjee and Amala Paul also have cameo appearances in the film. The makers recently dropped the song ‘Paan Dukaniya’ from the film which features Deepak Dobriyal.

Bholaa is all set to hit theatres on March 30.

