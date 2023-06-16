Taecyeon And Won Ji-An Just Can't Stand Each Other In New Heartbeat Teaser; Watch

The release date of the upcoming K-drama Heartbeat is drawing closer and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to brace viewers. On Friday, yet-another thrilling teaser of the show was unveiled leaving fans equal parts intrigued and excited. The anticipation for Heartbeat kicks in right from the start of the opening scene wherein the lead protagonist Seon Woo-Hyul (Played by 2AM’s Taecyeon) reunites with his vampire friends. For those unaware, the last teaser of the K-drama disclosed how the female lead Joo In-Hae (Played by Won Ji-An) finds Woo-Hyul inside the casket of a house she inherited from her father.

The latter, who is a half-vampire and half-human, is utterly enraged after watching his 100-year plan of becoming a full human break into shreds. Now, the new teaser shows a continuation of the scene where In-Hae is adamant about not believing Woo-Hyul’s confession of being a supernatural entity. She throws him out of the house warning him to stop the nonsensical talks. Their bickering continues at a convenience store, where the male lead appears to be completely drunk.

What adds an interesting flavour to the enemies-to-lovers plot is the return of In-Hae’s college friend. It appears to be a coincidence but the old friend is now steadfast about confessing his love for her. This brings a romance triangle twist to Woo-Hyul and In-Hae’s story. Though, they’re living together and have convinced the neighbours of being newlyweds, their squabbles, screaming, and chaotic dynamics remain unchanged.

Until Woo-Hyul realises he is in real trouble when a whispering voice asks him to make In-Hae fall in love with him. The old friend is not ready to back down, while the male lead is confused about his feelings. Watching In-Hae get close to another man looks like a heavy burden Woo-Hyul but how their story unfolds in between the supernatural chaos is unclear. Watch the new teaser here:

If the teaser is anything to go by, Heartbreak appears to be a promising and fresh fantasy romance tale just like Goblin, The King: Eternal Monarch, and Tale of the Nine Tailed. The first episode of the upcoming K-drama releases on June 26.