'Taekook' Trends After BTS' V, Jungkook, RM and Suga Attend Harry Styles Concert in Seoul

It is a known fact that BTS members are big fans of Harry Styles. Some of the Bangtan members had attended the British singer’s concert in the US last year. And when Styles turned up for a show in South Korea, BTS ARMYs definitely expected some of their favourite idols to be there. V aka Kim Taehyung, Jungkook, Kim Namjoon (RM) and Min Yoongi (Suga) were spotted in the audience at Harry Style’s show as part of his Love on Tour concert. Many other K-pop stars and actors turned up, too.

Fans have been sharing clips of Taehyung and Jungkook vibing together at the concert, causing ‘Taekook’ to trend on Twitter. The two youngest member of BTS are together referred to as ‘Taekook’ by their fans.

Fans couldn’t hide their delight at spotting their favourite BTS members together.

V was easily spotted in the crowd, wearing a bright red jacket and no mask. Jungkook, however, hid his face in a bucket hat and black mask.

TAEHYUNG TURNED TO JUNGKOOK THEN THEY STARTED JUMPING TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/QPBZKZVDTK— taekook ✿ (@kookvtwins) March 20, 2023

Namjoon and Yoongi also went to the concert, but seemed to be sitting somewhere else.

namgi went too but it looks like they were sitting somewhere else.. taekook really decided to stick together pic.twitter.com/boicARyvbO— loꪜe (@koovarbie) March 20, 2023

V gave a shoutout to Styles on his Instagram, sharing a photo from the concert.

Harry Styles, who has been on a successful second world tour since 2021, is now touring in Asian countries. His latest concert was at Seoul in South Korea on Monday (March 20). Besides BTS members, BLACKPINK’s Rose was also at his concert.

