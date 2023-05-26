Tahira Kashyap's Heartfelt Eulogy For Ayushmann Khurrana's Late Father Will Move You To Tears

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana’s father and renowned astrologer Pandit P Khurana passed away on Friday, May 19. He took his last breath at a private hospital in Mohali. Reportedly, P Khurrana had been unwell for the last few days. Earlier this week, Ayushmann had penned a tear- jerking eulogy for his father and now his wife and film-maker Tahira Kashyap has also poignantly paid her tribute to P. Khurana.

On Thursday, Tahira took to her Instagram handle to share an emotional montage reel consisting of throwback pictures and videos of the late astrologer. Along with the album full of memories, she wrote in her note,

“Papa. A relationship since I was in high school. I remember all my firsts. The first time I came to your home which had a full filmi family picture. To the first time I used my salary in college to gift you and mama a portrait that I got made from an artist to impress you. The time I struggled to call you papa and then it just didn’t leave. The first time I had heard that you were absolutely cool with me not shifting my base after marriage. You respected my family, broke all traditions and let me stay happy. How often do you see that."

She added, “There have been many firsts. But this first I am about to mention perhaps was the last. Just 2 days back I was going through your things and saw you kept the magazine which had my cover. This was clicked many years back but you treasured it and I never knew. Breaks my heart to not have the hero around to the boy I love the most. I haven’t met perhaps never will meet someone like you. I will never forgot your laughter, we’ll miss you papa."

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana in his eulogy post, Ayushmann and his brother Aparshakti Khurana were seen standing with their teary-eyed mother and a huge portrait of P. Khurana in the backdrop. In a different picture, the Khurana family were seen facing the portrait and paying their tributes to the departed soul.

The actor has written in the caption, “Maa ka khayal rakhna hai aur humesha saath rehna hai.” “Pita jaisa banne ke liye bahut duur jaana padta hai apne pita se.” Pehli baar aisa mehsoos ho raha hai ki papa bahut duur aur bahut qareeb hain humare. Thank you for your upbringing, love, sense of humour and the most beautiful memories. Jai jai 🙏🏽❤️".

Ayushmann Khurrana often used to share pictures with his parents on social media. In one of the old posts, the actor showered love on his dad and referred to him as his ‘friend’. “We got it from him. The discipline. The love for music, poetry, films and art. He studied law but was always intrigued by astrology. He’s the reason behind the double Ns and double Rs in my name. At the same time he also taught us that we have the ability to carve out our own destiny and our good karma can supersede any soothsayer. My friend, philosopher and guide. My father,” the Doctor G actor wrote.