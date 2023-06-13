Take Two Live Performance: BTS Members Gift ARMY a Moving Music Video On 10th Anniversary; Watch

BTS is celebrating their 10th anniversary today, June 13. While the members are busy with their individual schedules — Kim Taehyung aka V is on his international schedule whereas Suga is busy with his solo concerts and Jin along with J-Hope are enlisted in the military — the group ensured they packaged the perfect gift for the fans before they got busy with their solo work. As a gift, they dropped the audio version of Take Two, a new single, a few days ago and now, they released a live performance video and it is all things perfect.

The OT7 — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkok — sat down together to sing the track in a studio. The performance, much like their Class of 2020 performance and their performance of Proof last year — had the K-pop idols dressed in their best and singing the track. Watch the performance below:

Fans took to Twitter and thanked BTS for the song. They also wished them on their 10th debut anniversary.

Thank you always, it's truly something special seeing bts together in these moments. I gratefully cherish the music, the memories & the meaning to people all over the world. For every chapter, with a heart of hope and love I will await. In the meaning of purple! pic.twitter.com/0CD0yOk9bL— Imen⁷ ⟭⟬ (@BTS21_2019) June 13, 2023

In an era were music is therapy and keeps others moving forward while forgetting the past definitely that's what BTS is. Celebrating 10yrs of healing broken souls, it's really hard for everyone to understand but for those who have been there can relate. Let's grow old together… pic.twitter.com/EXwP7WCUiR— Ssenga (@Kall_essy) June 13, 2023

