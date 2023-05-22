Takkar Trailer: Siddharth and Divyansha Kaushik-starrer Looks Like A Promising Rom-com

Think Music India has unveiled the official trailer of the film Takkar starring Siddharth, Yogi Babu, and Divyansha Kaushik in key roles. It has received over 1.8 Million views and is trending at number 38 on YouTube. The trailer shows a boy (Siddharth), who wants to become a millionaire. He meets a girl (Divyansha), the daughter of a businessman who is least concerned about money. How their life takes a riveting afterwards forms the premise of Takkar. Social media users loved the glimpse of Takkar and appreciated Yogi Babu’s comic timing. Abhimanyu Singh, Munishkanth, and RJ Vigneshkanth also acted in this movie. Touted to be a romantic action entertainer, Takkar will release on June 9. Debutante Karthik G Krish has directed this film. Check out the trailer here-

Nivas K Prasanna composed the music. Vanchinathan Murugesan is in charge of the cinematography while GA Gowtham has handled the editing. Sudhan Sundaram & G Jayaram have produced Takkar and it will release in Tamil and Telugu languages.

Besides the trailer, the songs of Takkar have also become successful with the audience. Think Music India released one of the songs titled Kayyaale. Niranjana Ramanan has provided the vocals for this number while Krishna Kanth has penned the lyrics. Watch the video here-

Another song Pedhavulu Veedi Maunam also received accolades from the users. Deepak Blue and Chinmayi Sripada have provided the vocals to this number. Krishna Kanth has written the lyrics for this song as well. Check out this melodious song-

top videos

On the work front, Siddharth last acted in the series Escaype Live directed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary. The show backed by Spotless Films and One Life Studios received mixed reviews from the audience. Yogi Babu last played a key role in the film Karungaapiyam which was released on May 19. It had opened to poor response. Divyansha had essayed the character of Theera in the film Michael which failed to perform at the box office. Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Gautham Menon also acted in this film. Varun Sandesh, Ayyappa Sharma, Anasuya, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also essayed key roles in this film.