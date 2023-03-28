Actor Lee Dong Wook is all set to reprise his role as everyone’s favourite gumiho or nine-tailed fox from Korean folklore in Tale of the Nine-Tailed 2. Titled Tale of the Nine-Tailed Fox 1938, tvN dropped the first look at what can be expected. Fans of the original series, Tale of a Nine-Tailed Fox have been holding their breath for its return and it is finally happening.

In the upcoming K-fantasy drama The Tale of a Nine-Tailed Fox 1938, fans will finally be able to see what adventures await Lee Yeon as he’s transported to the chaotic year of 1938. The show promises to deliver even more dynamic action and colourful characters from old tales, in addition to weaving in gods and native monsters, reported AllKpop.

The teaser poster for the upcoming series shows Lee Yeon (played by Lee Dong Wook) in an unfamiliar street surrounded by Japanese signboards. It is very likely that he will find himself in Gyeongseong in 1938. The phrase “I and the world I belong to have all begun to twist" can be seen displayed prominently on the poster. Fans can look forward to the dark turn that the story is taking. With the original series being a huge success for merging Korean fantasy with a unique world-building, this one is sure to win people over as well. After all who can resist the charms of Dong Wook in a historical setting?

The Tale of a Nine-Tailed Fox 1938 is set to premiere on May 6 at 9:20 PM KST (5:50 PM IST) on tvN. Fans can expect a thrilling and unforgettable journey of Lee Yeon as he navigates the challenges of the past and find his way back to the modern age.

The original Lee Dong Wook starrer Tale of the Nine-Tailed Fox is a popular Korean drama that narrated the story of a gumiho, a mythical nine-tailed fox. The drama series features a mix of fantasy, romance, and action, and has received a lot of love from viewers for its unique storyline and stunning visuals. The show has also helped to bring Korean folklore to a wider audience, with its use of traditional tales and supernatural creatures. The second installment in the series will be missing Jo Bo-Ah in the role of Yi Ah-eum who starred opposite Dong Wook.

