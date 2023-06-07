Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Engage In Fun Banter Ahead Of Lust Stories Release; See Post

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. While the two actors have not confirmed or denied their dating reports as of now, there have been several instances when the Darlings actor has been asked about his link-up. At one of the event’s red carpets, when a reporter asked him if he was going to break any good news, Vijay Varma had an interesting response. In a clip that is doing the rounds of social media, a reporter can be heard asking the actor, “Kya andar aap koi khushkhabri sunane waale ho?(Are you going to share any good news at the event?)'". Vijay Varma promptly replied with a blushing face, “Haan mein pet se hu dosto. Aur haan I am going to deliver a beautiful project very soon."

Turns out, the project is Lust Stories 2, which will soon stream on Netflix. As part of the promotions, the actresses of the series – Konkona Sen Sharma, Mrunal thakur, Kajol, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Amruta Shubhash and Tillotama Shome – graced the cover of a magazine. Sharing the same on his Instagram Stories, Vijay wrote, “The lovely ladies of #LustStories2". In the next story, Vijay cheekily tagged Netflix’s official handle and wrote, “What is the process of signing up to be the 8th wonder? Asking for a friend."

Ladylove Tamannaah Bhatia shared it and jokingly wrote, “Don’t you have like 8 projects with @netflix_in?".

The anthology film brings together four fresh stories, directed by four filmmakers – R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh and Amit Sharma to direct four originals. Producer Ronnie Screwvala said, “We are proud to bring to our audiences the second edition of our Emmy Nominated anthology, Lust Stories 2. We can’t wait for our audiences to see the film.”