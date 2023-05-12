Rumoured Couple Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma's Date Night Clip Has Topped The Trends Chart

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia, who are rumoured to have been dating for quite some time now, featured on the trending list on Friday after they were spotted together in the city. According to reports, they developed feelings for each other while working on their upcoming movie Lust Stories 2. On Thursday night, they were seen together in Mumbai, further fuelling the dating rumours. The stars were pictured leaving a building together, with their masks on.

A video of Vijay and Tamannaah from Thursday night was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram. In the video, Tamannaah is seen wearing a black vest, ripped jeans, and a striped shirt. On the other hand, the Darlings actor looked cool in a yellow T-shirt, black trousers, and a black-and-blue jacket. Behind them, one can spot the ‘PVR’ sign on the wall. Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Last month, Tamannaah and Vijay were spotted out on a date night in Mumbai, and they were seen exiting the venue in the same vehicle. Vijay Varma was driving the car, while Tamannaah was sitting beside him. Tamannaah wore a white tank top with two-tone grey pants and matching shoes. She kept her hair open and chose to go with a sans-makeup look. In contrast, the Mirzapur 2 actor donned a grey checkered shirt with a black T-shirt. As they departed in the car, the two even waved to the photographers present.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Previously, Tamannaah was questioned about the speculation concerning her rumoured relationship with Vijay. While speaking with Hindustan Times, the Baahubali actress stated, “We have done a film together. Such rumours keep going around. Clarifying all of them is just not necessary. I have nothing more to say about it.”

top videos

Rumours about Vijay and Tamannaah’s dating life began circulating when they were reportedly seen celebrating the New Year together. Earlier, they have been seen together on multiple occasions, such as Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in October and a fashion event in November of last year.

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma’s new web series titled Dahaad has released today. It has been created by well-known filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The 8-episode series, directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, boasts of an impressive cast featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah, Manyuu Doshi, and others in significant roles. The series is streaming on Prime Video.