Tamannaah Bhatia BLUSHES As Paps Ask Her About Boyfriend Vijay Varma, Says 'So Sweet of You'

Tamannaah Bhatia is not shying away from expressing her fondness for her Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma. A day after confirming her relationship with Vijay, Tamannaah also spoke about the Gully Boy actor at Jee Karda premiere.

In a recent interview, Tamannaah called Vijay Varma her “happy place" while confirming their dating rumours. When asked about her statement at the Jee Karda premiere which took place on Tuesday evening, Tamannaah couldn’t stop blushing. “Happy place… it looks nice when I smile, right?" Tamannaah cheekily told the paparazzi. A photographer then gave a compliment to the actress, saying, “You both look very good together." To which, she smiled and said, “Thank you, guys. That’s so sweet of you!"

Meanwhile, after months of speculation, Tamannaah Bhatia finally admitted to dating Vijay Varma. Tamannaah revealed that their relationship started on the sets of Lust Stories 2 “organically". Lust Stories marks the collaboration between Tamannaah and Vijay for the first time.

During an interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah said, “I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen.”

“He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very, very organically… He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place,” the actress added.

Rumours about Vijay and Tamannaah’s romance first began circulating when they were reportedly spotted celebrating the New Year together. Earlier, they were seen together on multiple occasions, such as Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in October and a fashion event in November.