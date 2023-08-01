Tamannaah Bhatia Blushes as Vijay Varma's Photo Pops Up in an Interview, Calls Him 'Real Life Hero'

Actors Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been the talk of the town since they recently confirmed their relationship. The stars have publicly expressed their love for one another on multiple occasions, and fans are loving their chemistry. The Lust Stories 2 co-stars are winning the internet again after Tamannaah called Vijay her “real-life hero" in a recent interview.

During the interview with Galatta Tamil, Tamannaah was shown pictures of Tamil actors and had to pose a question to them. However, Vijay’s photograph was also included in the selection. While Tamannaah blushed, she did not ask Vijay question, Instead, she declared, “He is my real-life hero." Her answer had everyone cheering.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah also clarified that contrary to the rumours, she is not a part of superstar Vijay’s upcoming film, Leo. However, she asked him if she could be a part of his next film, Venkat Prabhu’s directorial Thalapathy 68. She said she is manifesting getting a role in the movie.

When Dhanush’s photograph appeared on screen, the actor said, “Please call me whenever you are in Mumbai. He never calls. He is always working. You can chill a bit." To her former co-star Ajith, Tamannaah asked when he would cook his amazing biryani again.

Tamannaah Bhatia will soon be seen opposite Rajinikanth in the upcoming film, Jailer. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is set to release on August 10 this year. The film also stars industry stalwarts like Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar. Tamannaah is garnering applause for her dance moves in the film’s song Kaavaalaa, released by the makers earlier.

The actor will be featured in two back-to-back releases this August. Her film, Bhola Shankar, opposite megastar Chiranjeevi, is scheduled to release on August 11. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film is the Telugu remake of the 2015 Tamil hit Vedalam. The official remake will also feature Keerthy Suresh, Rashmi Gautam, Vennela Kishore and Murali Sharma in key roles.