Tamannaah Bhatia Breaks Her 18-Year-Old 'No Kiss' Policy for Vijay Varma: 'Not Trying to Be Famous'

Tammannah Bhatia confessed that she came from a school of thought that she would never kiss on the screen. The actress, who has been in the acting business for 18 years now, had done only a little intimate scenes. However, with Lust Stories 2, the actress broke her 18-years no-kiss policy and stepped out of her comfort zone. The actress, who will be seen with Vijay Varma in the Sujoy Ghosh directorial, opened up about forgoing her policy.

Speaking with Film Companion about working in Lust Stories 2, Tammannah said, “I really wanted to work with Sujoy and I’m really happy that he thought of me for this part especially because I have done literally no intimacy in my career or very little intimacy in my career. I was that audience that would get awkward and I was that audience that ‘main ye kabhi nahi karungi’, ‘Main kabhi nahi kiss karungi on screen.'"

She further explained, “I was that person so for me it has been an evalution to kind of get out of that framework, which served a certain audience because India is huge and there are so many parts of India that still needs to evolve. There is a lot of evolution that has happened already, thanks to even internet and social media, everyone has information on their finger tips but I do feel like — because everyone’s consuming so much content — I felt like as an actor, I don’t want this to be something that is holding me back."

Tammannah Bhatia, who is dating Vijay Varma, clarified that she did not break her policy in her attempt to gain popularity. She pointed out that with 18 years experience behind her and several blockbusters to her credit, she doesn’t need to do this for popularity sake. This was purely creative endeavour. Now, after 18 years, I am not trying to be famous. That not my driving force," the Baahubali actress said.

Lust Stories brings together four fresh stories, directed by filmmakers R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh and Amit Sharma – and stars Mrunal thakur, Vijay Verma, Kajol, Neena Gupta and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles. The cast also stars talented actors Neena Gupta, Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra and Tillotama Shome.