Tamannaah Bhatia Clarifies Rajinikanth's Jailer Not Pan-India Film, Says 'It's Rooted to Its Region'

Tamannaah Bhatia is capturing the hearts of her fans with her dance moves in the song Kaavaalaa from the movie Jailer. The film features superstar Rajinikanth in the lead while Tamannaah is seen sharing the screen with him. The song’s music video is becoming increasingly popular online and the makers of the film released the Hindi version of the song - Tu Aa Dilbara on Thursday where the Lust Stories 2 actor was present.

Donning a chic white top with cargo pants, braving the monsoon showers in Mumbai, Tamannah interacted with the media where she explained about the popularity of the song. “While shooting for the song, I knew that it had the best team including director Nelson, Jani master who was our choreographer and for me it was a magical moment for me to have Rajini sir on the sets and dancing with him. We knew that we had a good song but didn’t expect it to become so big. Usually, people make reels on songs, but this time around I had the urge to make a reel on Kaavaalaa and it just went viral like wildfire. My notification hasn’t stopped since the time I posted it."

The action thriller, which is scheduled to release on August 10, also features Mohanlal, Ramya Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff among others. Talking about being a part of an ensemble, Tamannah says that in the end, she feels that the content should be good. “I have been a part of many ensembles in the past. For me what matters is whether the script will be able to connect with the audience. I don’t think any male actor would have been able to do Kaavaalaa, so everyone has their parts defined and it is not possible for male or female actors. Jailer is a perfect example of an ensemble," she said.

She adds, “Jailer is not a pan-India film and that hasn’t been the intention. We have made rooted true to its region film. It is a massy entertainer with probably the biggest superstar the country has. Rajinikanth is like a demi-god for many people across the country. We have made a film which will be able to connect with the audience. Kaavaalaa is a Tamil song but has a Telugu title and today we are launching the Hindi version of it because we are sure that our content will travel across languages."

In the past few months, the Bahubali actor has had multiple releases including Jee Karda, Lust Stories-2 and Babli Bouncer and all of them have been appreciated by the audience. The actor says that she is just there at the right place and at the right time, “Luck favours the ones who work hard and are brave, so I am just being brave with my choices and I just feel blessed that things are working in my favour. In the past few months, there have been multiple releases where I have played a variety of characters and everything has been appreciated by the audience."