Tamannaah Bhatia Confirms Dating Vijay Varma; Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants Revealed?

A day after Tamannaah Bhatia confirmed she is dating Vijay Varma, a picture of the couple holding hands is now going viral. In a photo shared by popular Instagram account Diet Sabya, Tamannaah and Vijay were seen holding hands and posing for the cameras. The actors, who will soon be seen in Lust Stories 2, were seen smiling for the cameras as they seemingly re-confirmed their relationship.

Finally, Bigg Boss OTT 2 makers have released the first glimpse of contestants who are going to enter the show. However, their faces are not revealed and have been left for the fans to guess who they are. The show will premiere on June 17 and will be hosted by Salman Khan this season. From television actor Avinash Sachdev to Abhishek Malhan, all big celebrities will be entering the show and entertaining the audience.

Rumoured couple Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are headed to Brazil with the team of The Archies for Netflix’s Tudum event. While the soon-to-debut actors Suhana, Agastya, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ajuha, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and Aditi Dot were spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Tuesday, The Archies team has now shared new photos from their flight. In the photos, the cast was seen posing together, with Agastya posing next to Suhana.

Kiara Advani completes nine years in Bollywood today. The actress began her acting career with Fugly. The film is directed by Kabir Sadanand and Kiara shared the screen with Jimmy Sheirgill, Mohit Marwah, Vijender Singh, and Arfi Lamba. While the film opened to lukewarm reviews, Kiara caught everyone’s attention. She went on to become a household name with the film MS Dhoni and starred in films such as Lust Stories, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz and Shershaah.

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol made his Bollywood film debut with the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. While the movie failed to perform well at the box office, the audience loved him onscreen. He was last seen in Deven Munjal’s 2021 film Velle. He starred alongside his uncle, Abhay Deol, and actress Anya Singh in the film. Now, he is all set to marry his girlfriend Drishya Acharya, and the pre-wedding celebrations have begun. The Deol family is in a good mood, and the wedding festivities are expected to span over three days. Last night, Karan and Drishya’s Roka ceremony took place, bringing the entire family together for a celebration. Netizens have managed to get hold of a rare video from the event, where Sunny can be seen dancing to the beats of music playing at the do.

