Tamannaah Bhatia Dances With Paparazzi On Kaavaalaa Song At Airport; Video Goes Viral

Tamannaah Bhatia has been trending since her song Kaavaala was released. Fans are not only in love with looks but also the dance moves of her in the song. On Tuesday, the actress had an impromptu dance-off with paparazzi at an airport. The incident occurred when she was heading towards the airport gate. The video caught everyone off guard. The energy and enthusiasm displayed by the actress turned a routine airport encounter into a memorable moment for all present.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Tamannaah, dressed in all black, posing for the camera when suddenly a paparazzi asked her to dance. The actress obliged him and asked him to join. She followed his step and even hugged him. Immediately, fans were seen complimenting her and hailed her sweet gesture. One of the fans wrote, “acha dance hai inn donno ka.” Another wrote, “Such a chillaxed lady.”

Watch the video here:

The song Kaavaala is from the film Jailer. Rajinikanth will be seen in the character of Jailer Muthuvel Pandian, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen as the female lead. The film is expected to be an action-packed entertainer and also features Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and Tamannaah Bhatia in prominent roles. Malayalam actor Mohanlal will also be seen doing a cameo in the film. Additionally, Vikram actor Jaffer Sadiq also has a pivotal role in Jailer. It has been backed by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Jailer will hit theatres on August 10.

Tamannaah was last seen in Lust Stories 2 with Vijay Varma. The actress is set to act in Bhola Shankar next. Bhola Shankar is directed by Meher Ramesh and also stars Keerthy Suresh. Chiranjeevi will be essaying the titular character of Bhola Shankar. It is set to release in theaters in August. The film Jailer is touted to be a comeback of sorts for both its director and lead actor.