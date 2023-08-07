Tamannaah Bhatia Fan Breaks Security, Grabs Her Hand at Event; Her Reaction Goes Viral; Watch

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia was taken by surprise when a fan broke security and caught hold of her hand at an event over the weekend. The actress, decked up in a traditional saree, was attending an inauguration event when a fan jumped over the barricades and attempted to meet her. While Tamannaah was visibly surprised and her team attempted to move the fan away, the Jailer actress stopped her team from manhandling the fan and oblidged to greet him.

In a video shared on YouTube by Cinehoods, Tamannaah Bhatia was seen shaking the fan’s hand, greeting him and even posing for a selfie. She wished him ‘all the best’ before she left the location. The video has gone viral and many social media users praised Tamannaah for handling the situation calmly.

Watch the video below:

Fans took to the comments section and praised Tamannaah. “The way she handled the situation She is soo sweet and grounded person," a fan wrote. “Tamannah is a humble person," added another. “Always Favourite Tamannaah ," a third user wrote. Fans also slammed the fan and demanded better security measures.

“What he did is too disgraceful and inappropriate, though his reactions were as though he did a heroic deed. Its the actress’s kindness which saved him. The organizers too is to be blamed here for letting something of this sort to happen," a fan wrote. “Security should handle the situation better. She walks to those places trusting no acts from those crazy people.. everybody can watch her from little far away.. why cant he?" added another.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah is preparing for two big releases this week. She will be seen in Jailer with Rajinikanth in Tamil whereas she has Bhola Shankar with Chiranjeevi in Telugu. Both the films are releasing on August 11. She has been promoting the movies throughout the week.