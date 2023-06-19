Tamannaah Bhatia FINALLY Reacts To Her Sex Scenes In Jee Karda, Says ‘This Is How It Is’

Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest show titled Jee Karda is now streaming on Prime Video. The series, which also stars Suhail Nayyar revolves around Lavanya (played by Tamannaah), a woman who is unable to come to terms with the idea of marriage with her fiance Rishabh (Suhail) and the subsequent challenges. In a recent interview, Tamannaah opened up about her intimate scenes with Suhail in the show and tanked the director Arunima Sharma for making it ‘easy and comfortable’.

“These scenes are very instrumental in order to tell the journies of these people. So, in no capacity, these are there to titillate or grab eyeballs. Especially, when you show a relationship drama, this is such an important aspect of it because it is the truth. Whether people like it or not, this is how it is. Suhail was someone who really made me feel comfortable. There was really no resistance from Suhail or me to kind of get into Lavanya and Rishabh (their characters)," she told DNA.

Tamannaah further called the director of the show an ‘intimacy instructor’ and added, “I think we both understood that these people know each other in a way that maybe in their lives, nobody else would know them so deeply so the physicality of us even in a non-intimate scene was as if we were like one unit."

Tamannaah was also joined by her co-star Suhail who revealed he was very nervous before their first intimate scene. “Tamannaah made me feel so comfortable, I was like, ‘Oh my God!, how I am gonna do this’, and she told me ‘I am really nervous’ and I was like ‘You are nervous’," he added.

The Udta Punjab actor further shared that the two stars ‘went with the flow’ for their intimate scenes. “We needed to show a relationship that was more than a decade long, so this is beyond attraction. You are so in tune with the other person’s body, that’s why we have included a lot of shoulder kisses, forehead kisses, and random kisses at random moments while talking, some nose biting, and stuff like that, and we were one unit, as Tamannah said. Total credit goes to Arunima and her," he concluded.