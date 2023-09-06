CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tamannaah Bhatia Gets UPSET After Fan Asks Her 'When Are You Getting Married'; See Her Reply

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma recently went public with their relationship.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who is currently dating her Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma, is done talking about her personal life.

Tamannaah Bhatia is not comfortable taking the ‘marriage question’ anymore! The Lust Stories 2 star, who is currently dating Vijay Varma, got visibly upset after a fan asked her about her wedding plans during an event. Tamannaah and Vijay went public with their relationship during the release of their anthology Lust Stories 2.

As per a report in ETimes, Tamannaah had a fan session at a press conference where a man asked her a question about marriage. “When are you going to get married? Do Tamil guys have a shot?” The fan asked Tamannaah. Tamannaah got reportedly miffed with the question and replied, “Even my parents don’t ask me this.” Later, when she was asked if she’s found a good guy for herself, she said, “I am very happy in my life right now."

2023 has been an eventful year for Tamannah Bhatia. It all began with Jee Karda, a romantic drama web series for which she received a lot of positive feedback. She then made the headlines for Lust Stories 2 where she was paired opposite Vijay. Her special song Kaavaalaa from Rajinikanth starrer Jailer also became a rage. She is currently receiving rave reviews for Aakhri Sach, a crime thriller series.

Despite the actor going places on the work front, the focus has shifted to her personal life ever since she confirmed dating Vijay Varma. “People say things and sometimes it hurts as it comes from some people who know you, but in the end what matters is what you say to yourself. So, I have had a very strong demarcation in my career when it comes to my work and personal life. I have always been a straightforward person who has always spoken my mind and told the truth. Earlier, I would be worried about what my parents would think. However, the beauty is that as I have evolved, they have evolved as well. And I take that as an achievement," the actress told us in a recent interview.

