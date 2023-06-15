Tamannaah Bhatia Goes Topless for Sex Scenes In Jee Karda, Sparks Major Controversy

Tamannaah Bhatia sparked controversy after she went topless and performed bold scenes in Jee Karda. The actress broke her no-kiss policy for the first time in her 18-year career and did not shy away from performing intimate scenes in her webseries debut. The photos and videos of her sensual scenes from the series have now surfaced online and have left her fans, especially in the South in a state of shock.

Many viewers took to Twitter and reminded her that she had decided to not break the policy and were disppointed to see her perform intimate scenes. A few also asked Tamannaah the reason behind her decision to break the policy. They even slammed her for performing the scenes.

“#TamannaahBhatia is new sunny Leone in india.. tamanna is all limits in 2nd innings of Career. She is doing Sex Webseries like #JeeKarda & #LustStories2 ! @tamannaahspeaks Shame on you for chosing disgusting & shitty roles,” a user wrote. “Such a moral downfall for her after coming in Urduwood. Every artist from south industry also must #BoycottBollywood. Soft Power or #BollywoodKiGandagi?" another tweeted.

The scenes come just a few days after Tamannaah, who is making headlines for dating Vijay Varma, spoke about her breaking free from her no-kiss policy. Speaking with Film Companion, Tamannaah said, “I really wanted to work with Sujoy and I’m really happy that he thought of me for this part especially because I have done literally no intimacy in my career or very little intimacy in my career. I was that audience that would get awkward and I was that audience that ‘main ye kabhi nahi karungi’, ‘Main kabhi nahi kiss karungi on screen.'"

“I was that person so for me it has been an evalution to kind of get out of that framework, which served a certain audience because India is huge and there are so many parts of India that still needs to evolve. There is a lot of evolution that has happened already, thanks to even internet and social media, everyone has information on their finger tips but I do feel like — because everyone’s consuming so much content — I felt like as an actor, I don’t want this to be something that is holding me back," she added.