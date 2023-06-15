Tamannaah Bhatia Goes Topless In Jee Karda; Photo of 'Hanuman Seat' in Adipurush Screening Goes Viral

Tamannaah Bhatia sparked controversy after she went topless and performed bold scenes in Jee Karda. The actress broke her no-kiss policy for the first time in her 18-year career and did not shy away from performing intimate scenes in her webseries debut. The photos and videos of her sensual scenes from the series have now surfaced online and have left her fans, especially in the South in a state of shock.

Karan Deol was spotted making his way to his haldi ceremony on Thursday night. The actor, who is Sunny Deol’s son, is getting married to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya this weekend. Ahead of the wedding ceremony, Karan was spotted with his family heading to participate in his Haldi ceremony. While the actor was looked like the perfect Punjabi groom dressed in yellow, we noticed he also got a small mehendi art designed on his palm. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Karan was seen seated in the passenger seat of his car and on a call. He smiled and waved for the cameras in between the conversation. If you look closely on his left palm, you’d spot a small design drawn with mehendi.

With just a few hours left for Adipurush’s release, the first photo of the seat dedicated to Lord Hanuman has surfaced online. In a photo coming in from Baroda, a theatre owner has picked out a seat in one of the rows of the screen that will be playing Adipurush and decked it up in the honour of Lord Hanuman. It was previously revealed that theatre owners will be setting aside one seat for Lord Hanuman as a mark of respect in every screen playing Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush.

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has officially inaugurated his new cinema house, AAA Cinemas, and the first big release that will shown in the theatre will be Prabhas’ Adipurush. Situated in Asian Satyam Mall in Hyderabad, the theatre offers a world class movie-watching experience. The Pushpa 2 star was seen at the inauguration of the multiplex with his son Ayaan and father, producer Allu Aravind. Photos from the inauguration have now gone viral.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reflected upon her battle with Myositis and her ‘professional failures’ after Shaakuntalam flopped at the box office as she offered prayers at Church of Saint Sava in Serbia. The actress is in Serbia for the shooting schedule of Citadel India with Varun Dhawan and directors Raj & DK. Samantha took to Instagram and revealed that she took a break from the schedule to offer her prayers at the church.

