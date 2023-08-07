Tamannaah Bhatia Grooves To Jailer Song Kaavaalaa With Her Stylist, Fans React; Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia has been trending after her song Kaavaalaa from Jailer has released. The song has grabbed everyone’s attention. Recently the actress has sent her fans into a frenzy as her dance video surfaced on her social media handles. The video features Tamannaah grooving to the peppy song alongside her stylist. The sizzling performance has garnered immense appreciation from her fans.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can Tamannaah, wearing a black ensemble, dancing with her stylist. Both are doing the signature steps of the song. She is looking very pretty as the actress opted for a clean bun with shimmer makeup. As soon as the video went viral, fans were seen complimenting her. One of the fans wrote, “Such a cool song, one of Tamannah’s best performances”. Another wrote, “Such a mind blast song.”

Watch the video here:

The song is part of the movie Jailer, where Rajinikanth portrays the role of Jailer Muthuvel Pandian. The film promises to be an action-packed entertainer and boasts a fantastic lineup of stars, including Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan in important roles. The film is set to release on 10th August, and fans are eagerly waiting to witness the megastar’s charisma on the big screen once again.

Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, promises to be an action-packed treat for Rajinikanth fans. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on August 10.

The actor will be featured in two back-to-back releases this August. Her film, Bhola Shankar, opposite megastar Chiranjeevi, is scheduled to release on August 11. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film is the Telugu remake of the 2015 Tamil hit Vedalam. The official remake will also feature Keerthy Suresh, Rashmi Gautam, Vennela Kishore and Murali Sharma in key roles.