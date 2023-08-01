Tamannaah Bhatia Holds Vijay Varma Close, Blushes Hard As Paparazzi Scream 'Kya Jodi Hai,' Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are shelling out major couple goals. On Monday, Tamannaah came to support boyfriend Vijay at the screening of his new web series Kaalakoot, which is currently streaming on JioCinema. The couple also posed together for the paparazzi on the red carpet. Needless to say, the paparazzi were too excited to click the hottest couple in B-town.

In a video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Tamannaah and Vijay hold each other close as they strike a pose for the paps. At one point, Tamannaah is seen blushing hard as paps scream “Oh ho, best jodi."

Tamannaah Bhatia confirmed dating her Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma in June this year. After months of speculation, Tamannaah revealed that their relationship began on the sets of Lust Stories 2 “organically". Lust Stories marked the first collaboration between Tamannaah and Vijay.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship rumours were making headlines for a while. In an interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah said, “I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen.”

When asked the actress if things changed for her and Vijay on the sets of Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah confessed their romance and said, “Yes.” Describing Vijay, she added, “He is someone I really look up to… He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place."