Tamannaah Bhatia Is Not Only Vijay But Nelson, Anirudh's Favourite Girl Too; New Jailer Video Is Proof

While it is known that Tamannaah Bhatia is Vijay Varma’s favourite girl, a new video from the team of Rajinikanth’s Jailer has now revealed that she also has fans in director Nelson and music director Anirudh R. On Monday evening, the team of Jailer released a hilarious promo of Kaavaalaa, the first song from Jailer. The video begins with a worked up Nelson waiting for Anirudh to give him the song.

Requesting him to deliver the song, Nelson sets a full and final deadline for Anirudh. However, Anirudh has clearly not even begun work on it. When he asks the filmmaker the vibe of the song, Nelson just replies, “Tamannaah song." “Tamannaah song means? Doesn’t it have a mood?" pissed Anirudh replies. “Mood is mood, lock it and play it. You like Tamannaah no?" Nelson explains when Anirudh quips, “What? I like her?" Nelson backtracks, clarifying that both of them like her.

The hilarious banter not only confirmed that Tamannaah will be seen in the song but also teased that it will a peppy number. Watch the video below:

Just last month, Tamannaah was seen posing with Rajinikanth as they wrapped the filming of Jailer.

In the film, Rajinikanth will be seen in the character of Jailer Muthuvel Pandian, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen as the female lead. The film is expected to be an action-packed entertainer and boasts a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and Tamannaah Bhatia in prominent roles.

The director has also roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film who is looking exceptional in the promo. This will mark their first collaboration. Additionally, Vikram actor Jaffer Sadiq also has a pivotal role in Jailer. It has been backed by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.