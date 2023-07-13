Tamannaah Bhatia Joins John Abraham And Sharwari Wagh In Nikkhil Advani's Vedaa; Deets Inside

A high-octane action-drama, Vedaa recently commenced its shoot in Rajasthan. Eyeing a theatrical window in 2024, the movie is said to feature never-before seen sequences, in Advani’s characteristic story-telling craft. The film stars John Abraham & Sharvari Wagh. And now, they welcome a special addition to the cast, Tamannaah Bhatia, in a crucial role, outlining an important arc of the movie.

Excited about the collaboration, Tamannaah says, “I’ve always admired the way Nikkhil tells his stories. He has a knack and this ability of his is extremely endearing. John and I also get to work together for the first time ever. It definitely will be exciting to see what my character will bring in!”

Maintaining a tight-lip about her role, Nikkhil says, “Tamannaah has always given sensational performances. When I approached her to play this special role, I was delighted that she immediately trusted my vision for this film. My team & I are thrilled to have her with us.”

Vedaa is directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Aseem Arora, and is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment.

Meanwhile Tamannaah Bhatia, currently basking in the success of Sujoy Ghosh’s story of Lust Stories 2, where she starred alongside her real-life partner Vijay Varma, was recently seen making her way around Mumbai. Paparazzi caught a glimpse of her outside filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Juhu. Radiant in a white salwar suit, she looked pretty as she posed for the paps. As they paps yelled “Love you ma’am", she replied, “Love you more". The pictures and videos have had fans wondering if the sought-after actress is gearing up for a role in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. The director is currently shooting for his upcoming series Heera Mandi, which is centred on the courtesans in India’s pre-Independence era. Now fans are speculating a collaboration between Tamannaah Bhatia and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.