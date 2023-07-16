Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Smoking Hot in Black at Kanika Dhillon's Party, Blows Kiss at Paparazzi; Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia made her way to writer Kanika Dhillon’s housewarming party on Saturday and ensured to turn heads. The Lust Stories 2 star looked drop-dead gorgeous in an all-black ensemble. The mood board theme appeared to be ‘comfort meets style’ as Tamannaah sported a pair of baggy pants with a corset-style top.

Before making her way to the party, Tamannaah was seen posing for the paparazzi. As they showered her love for the song Kaavaalaa, the actress was seen expressing her gratitude and also blowing a kiss at the paparazzi. Watch the video below:

Kaavaalaa is sung by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander. On the other hand, the lyrics of the song are written by Arunraja Kamaraj. The song is already a massive hit, with stars like Sanya Malhotra seen dancing on it.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah wasn’t the only actress at the party. The paparazzi spotted Kanika’s close friend Taapsee Pannu at the party as well. The actress, who worked with Kanika on Haseen Dillruba, was seen wearing a black and white saree for the bash.

As for Tamannaah, she has been in the news for weeks now. Not only did she drop jaws with her bold scenes in Jee Karda and Lust Stories 2, but she also announced she is dating Vijay Varma. The Darlings actor recently opened up about their relationship and clarified that it isn’t a publicity stunt and that he’s madly in love with her.

Speaking with GQ India, the actor shared, “I think it’s fairly understood now that we are dating each other. I am happy and madly in love with her. I call this my ‘I’ve ended my villain era and gotten into the romance era’ phase of life.” The actors met on the sets of Lust Stories 2.