Tamannaah Bhatia Reacts As Boyfriend Vijay Varma Drops Stylish Photos In a Blue Blazer

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are madly in love with each other and there is no doubt about it. The two actors often make public appearances together and compliment each other on social media. On Thursday too, the Darlings actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of stylish pictures in which he was seen posing in a blue blazer. Sharing glimpses of his photoshoot, Vijay wrote: “Caption de do pls👀 (sic)".

Among others, Vijay’s actress-girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia also took to the comments section and wrote, “Mind blueing", suggesting she is also mind-blown with the clicks. Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

Tamannaah and Vijay often compliment each other on social media. Just a few days back, the Kaavaalaa actress dropped a series of gorgeous pictures in a white corset top which she styled with a pair of grey cargo pants. Reacting to the pictures, Vijay had commented, “Heat wave in monsoon?"

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s dating rumours first made headlines after the couple was spotted sharing a kiss in Goa at a new year bash. However, the actress only confirmed their relationship in June this year when she told Film Companion, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very, very organically. With high-achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple and you don’t have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone… He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”

Later, the two actors also featured together in Lust Stories 2 in which their steamy romance and intimate scenes left the audience completely impressed.