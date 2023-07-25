Tamannaah Bhatia REACTS To Ram Charan's Wife Gifting '5th Largest Diamond' Claims: 'Hate To Break…’

Tamannaah Bhatia who was recently seen in Lust Stories 2, became the talk of the town after an old image of the actress posing with a sparkling diamond resurfaced on social media. A lot of media reports claimed that she possesses the fifth-largest diamond in the world, gifted to her by Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela. Now, the actress has finally cleared the air about the viral image, but in a rather humorous way!

Sharing the same photo on her Instagram story, Tamannaah revealed that what everyone misunderstood for a diamond was, in fact, a ‘bottle opener’. The hilarious caption of her post, read, “Hate to break it to you but we were doing a photo shoot with a bottle opener and not an actual diamond. #girlsliketoclickpics”

Have a look at the story :

Back in 2019, Upasana took to her Twitter handle and shared a picture of Tamannaah wearing the ring which is delicately adorned on her finger. Upasana tweeted, “A gift for the super Tamannaah Bhatia from Mrs Producer. Missing you already. Catch up soon.”

Check out the tweet:

A gift for the super @tamannaahspeaks from Mrs Producer ❤️Missing u already. Catch up soon. #SyeraaNarashimaReddy pic.twitter.com/rmVmdwWNAd— Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) October 3, 2019

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia is currently basking in oodles of praise for her fiery moves in the chartbuster song Kaavaalaa from her upcoming Tamil film, Jailer. Besides Jailer, she also has Bhola Shankar in Telugu, Bandra in Malayalam, and Aranmanai 4 in Tamil. Furthermore, Tamannaah has Veda with John Abraham, directed by Nikkhil Advani, in her kitty.

On the personal front, Tamannaah’s relationship with Vijay Varma has become the talk of the town for all the good reasons. The duo started dating during the filming of their last release, Lust Stories 2. Vijay recently spoke in an interview about being madly and deeply in love with Tamannaah. Previously, Tamannaah confirmed their relationship and called him “her happy place”.