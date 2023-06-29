Tamannaah Bhatia is dating Vijay Varma. This is probably the first time that the Lust Stories 2 star has publicly acknowledged her dating rumours and confirmed that she is indeed in a relationship. However, Tamannaah has spilt the tea on her past dates in an exclusive chat with News18.com. The actress participated in a quick yes or no round with boyfriend Vijay and director Sujoy Ghosh, answering a few ‘lusty’ questions about their dating lives.

One of the first questions we asked the trio was if they’ve sat through a boring date. While Tamannaah said (I have sat through (a bad first date)," Vijay said he has experienced it too and added, “Clearly there was no lust involved." When asked if they had sex on the first date, Sujoy cracked everyone up by saying, “Not that lucky. I come from an average middle class family, I have to fight for everything. Nothing comes easy for me."

When the focus shifted to Tamannaah, the Baahubali actress revealed she hasn’t. Meanwhile, Vijay ponder for a quick moment and said, “I must have…" Vijay and Tamannaah also admitted that while they have not been ghosted, they might have ghosted people in life. The couple also revealed that they have indulged in PDA.

Watch the whole segment here:

With Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah and Vijay are coming together for the first time. Tamannaah also told us that she wanted to work on this project was because of Vijay and Sujoy. “I definitely thought that I was going to get a chance to work with an actor who has been so consistent in delivering performances that are so diverse and so powerful and he is quite a chameleon. He changes the way he even approaches certain characters and I have seen all his work from his past, and I was like agar iss project mein kuch nahi hoga toh main inn dono se kuch seekh lungi. That’s the reason I actually wanted to do this project," she said.

Lust Stories 2 releases on June 29, on Netflix.