Tamannaah Bhatia Reveals She Had To Learn The 'Feminine' Way: 'I Was Told That I Walk Like A Bhai'

Tamannah Bhatia has been hitting all the right notes with her recent performances. Whether it was in her first ever web series ‘Jee Karda’ or Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in Lust Stories, the actress has proved yet again that she is capable of carrying any role with finesse. However, just like any other newcomer, Tamannaah Bhatia had to deal with her own set of challenges, one of them being to maintain a feminine demeanor. In a recent interview, Tamannaah revealed that she was told that she ‘walked like a bhai’.

Recalling an instance with a certain producer, Tamannaah told Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story, “I had one producer who told me that whether you’re walking, fighting, dancing, or expressing anger, you should always look feminine. This was literally the brief given to me when I was working on a film. The funny part was I had to learn how to walk like a girl based on whatever definition was meant for that in the movie.”

She further revealed that she was told to walk in a certain way that can match to the feminine standards. She also recounted that she was a ‘gundi’ at school and now she had to carry herself in a certain way, “That was like the first part of my training. They were like ‘aap na thoda bhai jaisa chalti hain, thoda ladki jaisa chaliye.’ (You walk like a man, try to walk like a girl) I was like ‘Okay, now you’ll have to train me for that’. Because in my school, I was a dada. I would fight for samosas. I was Gundi. But I was always very clear that I had to become an actress and I had to dance in the snow wearing a chiffon saree. This was a strong goal in my life," she added.

Adding to that, Tamannaah admitted that it was “exhausting’ for her to adapt to the feminine ways. She concluded by saying, “It was physically exhausting, even just keeping your back arched. I would have to be aware of my shoulders all the time. These things impacted me early on. Growing up and being an actor, I started cutting out the noise that people kept bringing in. I felt that I started becoming my own when I cut off that noise and started to listen to what I think is feminine. It has to be your perspective, not everyone else’s."

Her last outing Lust Stories 2 brought together four fresh stories, directed by filmmakers R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh and Amit Sharma – and stars Mrunal thakur, Vijay Verma, Kajol, Neena Gupta, Anushka Kaushik, Tilotama Shome and others in pivotal roles.