Tamannaah Bhatia Says 'Not Hard To Find Love' In Viral Video Amid Romance With Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia recently confirmed she is dating Vijay Varma. The actors, who will soon be seen in Lust Stories 2, had sparked rumours of their romance on New Years when a video of them kissing at a party went viral. While Tamannaah and Vijay are keeping their relationship away from the spotlight for now, a video of Tamannaah giving relationship advice is now going viral.

Shot for Filmfare in December 2022, Tamannaah opened up about the dating advice she would give people who are single. Speaking with the magazine, Tamannaah said, “Itna nahi sochneka, I think you can’t, you can’t think too much about it. I think I’ve interviewed too many people who are married and are very happy in their relationships. They are like, ‘Just be chilled and relax and let things flow.’ I think that’s an advice I’d give myself, not to overthink it. And also, I think you need to love yourself."

“You need to love yourself for sure. You need to really love yourself to find someone who can love you back the same way. I don’t think I did love myself enough, I was always rather critical about myself. Maybe it came from my professional side but I think that critic always probably protected me from finding that one person that could love me the way I would love myself and now that I do, I don’t think it is so hard to find love anymore," she added.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah confirmed her relationship last week. The actress, speaking with Film Companion, said that her relationship with Vijay took a turn after they worked in Lust Stories and added that he is her ‘safe space.’ Soon after, Vijay also confirmed the relationship. In an interaction with Janice Sequeira for her YouTube channel, Vijay Varma spoke about why he refrained from talking about his personal life. “You speak about it when the right time comes but I can just tell you that there’s a lot of love in my life right now. And I’m happy," the actor said.