Tamannaah Bhatia Says Vijay Varma Is 'Prince' As She Reacts To Their Sexy Photo

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were engaged in social media PDA on Tuesday after they reacted to the couple’s sexy photo shoot for their upcoming anthology Lust Stories 2. Tamannaah recently confirmed dating Vijay and called him her “happy place."

Tamannaah Bhatia, who is not shying away from expressing her fondness for Vijay, referred to her Lust Stories 2 co-star as “prince" while reacting to his tweet. On Monday, a fan shared Vijay and Tamannaah’s recent hot photo shoot on Twitter and wrote, “She is everything. He is just Vijay." Vijay quote retweeted the post and shared: “I kinda agree."

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship rumours have been grabbing headlines for a long time now. During a recent interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah said, “I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen.”

When asked the actress if things changed for her and Vijay on the sets of Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah confessed their romance and said, “Yes.” Describing Vijay, she added, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very, very organically… He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma recently said that he has “a lot of love” in his life “right now." In an interaction with Janice Sequeira for her YouTube channel, Vijay Varma spoke about why he refrained from talking about his personal life. “You speak about it when the right time comes but I can just tell you that there’s a lot of love in my life right now. And I’m happy," the actor said.