Tamannaah Bhatia Sets Stage On Fire With Her 'Kaavaalaa' Dance, Jailer Star Rajinikanth Also Attends

Tamannaah Bhatia attended the audio launch event of Jailer in Chennai on Friday, July 28. The event was also attended by superstar Rajinikanth, who is headlining the movie. A day after, Tamannaah has now revealed how she performed on her superhit track Kaavaalaa in front of the audience and set the stage on fire. She also revealed that even Rajinikanth was a part of the audience as she grooved to the Jailer song.

“Sooo overwhelmed to have performed in front of the amazing fans who have loved #Kaavaalaa all the way! And what made it even more special was to have @rajinikanth sir in the audience… Ahh goosebumps! Thankyou for all your support for Kaavaalaa. Love you all from the bottom of my heart!" she wrote as she dropped a series of photos from her stage performance. Check out her post here:

Jailer song Kaavaalaa is sung by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander. The lyrics of the song are written by Arunraja Kamaraj. The music video features Tamannaah flaunting her sizzling avatar as she grooves to the raunchy number. Rajinikanth also made a special appearance in the song’s video to shake a leg with Bhatia.

In Jailer, Rajinikanth will be seen in the character of Jailer Muthuvel Pandian. The film is expected to be an action-packed entertainer and boasts a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan in prominent roles.

The director has also roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film who is looking exceptional in the promo. This will mark their first collaboration. Additionally, Vikram actor Jaffer Sadiq also has a pivotal role in Jailer.

Jailer will hit theatres on August 10.