Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Dreamy Video From Her Maldives Vacay, BF Vijay Varma Remains Missing; Watch

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently went to Soneva Fushi in Maldives to enjoy a much-needed vacation after the release of her films Jailer and Bhola Shankar. She had jetted off with her beau actor Vijay Varma for some quality time and respite from everyday hassle. The duo returned to Mumbai on Thursday and were separately papped at the airport. After returning, Tamannaah on Saturday shared a video on Instagram giving an insight into her tropical time.

In the video, Tamannahh can be seen goofing around the resort. She then walks on the beach in a stunning red bikini as she enjoys an ice cream. The actress also lazes in a hammock as she soaks in the tropical sun. She can also be seen running towards the ocean, chasing a rainbow in a bright pink bikini.

The actress had earlier shared some photos on Instagram from her Maldives vacation. In the first picture, Tamannaah Bhatia was on the beach in a pink bikini, posing under an arching rainbow. In the second picture, she could be seen drawing something on the sands. Some other photographs featured the Jailer actress resting in a hammock, enjoying delicious food, posing with a large jute hat on her head and more.

While her boyfriend Vijay Varma remained absent in the gorgeous vacation photos, their fans hoped that it was him who clicked the pictures. She captioned the post, “@discoversoneva #sonevafushi #experiencesoneva.”

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship was recently confirmed by the actress. During an interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah confirmed their relationship and said, “I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen.”

Tamannaah and Vijay worked together in the anthology Lust Stories 2.