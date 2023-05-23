Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Sneak-peek From Work Trip To Switzerland, Watch Video

Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys a massive fanbase on social media. The diva is also extremely active on Instagram and keeps the fans updated on her personal and professional life. She was recently in Switzerland to shoot her next film Bholaa Shankar and has been dropping several sneak peeks from her work trip on her Instagram handle.

The F3: Fun and Frustration actress dropped a snippet of her time in Switzerland. “Shot so many films in Switzerland but never seem to be able to soak in all the beauty it has to offer, until next time," she wrote while sharing the following video. Take a look:

Tamannaah Bhatia can be seen enjoying the natural beauty of the place, looking like a million bucks herself. If the video is any hint, the diva seems to be making the most of her time during her trip. She can be seen donning a brown tank top, along with green denim and white sneakers as her outfit of the day.

Talking about Bholaa Shankar, Meher Ramesh is directing the action entertainer. While Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in as Chiranjeevi’s love interest in the movie, Keerthy Suresh will be seen as his sister. In addition to this, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, P Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Sushanth, Tulasi, Sreemukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam, and Uttej are also a part of the film’s cast.

Bholaa Shankar is an official remake of the 2015 Tamil drama Vedalam. Backed by AK Entertainment, the songs and background score of the drama have been composed by Mahathi Swara Sagar. Meanwhile, Marthand K Venkatesh and Dudley are a part of the crew as editor and cinematographer respectively.

Tamannaah Bhatia will also be making her Malayalam debut with Arun Gopy’s directorial Bandra. She has been paired opposite actor Dileep in the film. Adding on, Tamannaah will also be a part of Rajinikanth-led Jailer along with Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Shiva Rajkumar.