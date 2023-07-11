Tamannaah Bhatia Speechless After Paparazzi Request Her To Dance on Jailer Song Kaavaalaa; Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia has set the internet on fire with her recently released song Kaavaalaa from the film Jailer. Fans are praising her look in the new song. Well, amid this the actress was spotted in the city and was looking beautiful in a white colour outfit. She was seen coming out of a building when a paparazzi requests her to dance to the song. The actress’s reaction was captured in video and in no time it went viral on social media.

The video, shared by Viral Bhayani, shows Tamannaah posing for the camera when a paparazzi asked her to perform on Jailer song. The actress was a little surprised and said nothing. On Saturday, Tamannaah Bhatia dropped a reel in which she could be seen shaking her legs to Kaavaalaa. She showcased all the major steps of the song and left netizens gasping for air. She wrote in the caption, “If you aren’t already Hooked yet, here’s the Hookstep of #Kaavaalaa."

Watch the video here:

Talking about Jailer, Rajinikanth will be seen in the character of Jailer Muthuvel Pandian, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen as the female lead. The film is expected to be an action-packed entertainer and also features Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and Tamannaah Bhatia in prominent roles.

Malayalam actor Mohanlal will also be seen doing a cameo in the film. Additionally, Vikram actor Jaffer Sadiq also has a pivotal role in Jailer. It has been backed by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Jailer will hit theatres on August 10.

Coming back to Tamannaah, she has been in the news about her relationship with Vijay Varma. Both were seen in Lust Stories 2 and their chemistry was loved by fans.