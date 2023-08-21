Tamannaah Bhatia Spotted At Airport With Parents In No Makeup Look, Fans Call Her ‘Pretty’; Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia has been in the headlines because of her trendy song Kaavaalaa from Jailer. The film has been released and has been ruling the box office. Well, the actress was today spotted at the airport with her parents. She made head turns as a recent video of her at the airport has gone viral. The actress, known for her radiant beauty, caught the attention of fans as she sported a refreshing “no makeup" look, prompting fans to shower her with compliments.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Tamannaah can be seen donning ethnic wear. Her decision to go makeup-free showcased her natural beauty, captivating fans. Social media has been abuzz with her looks. She is looking fresh. Fans are calling her pretty. One of the fans wrote, “She looks so pretty without makeup.” Another wrote, “Pyari lgrrii bht is dress me.” The song is part of the movie Jailer, where Rajinikanth portrays the role of Jailer Muthuvel Pandian. The film is an action-packed entertainer and boasts a fantastic lineup of stars, including Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan in important roles.

Watch the video here:

The actor will be featured in two back-to-back releases this August. Her film, Bhola Shankar, opposite megastar Chiranjeevi, is scheduled to release on August 11. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film is the Telugu remake of the 2015 Tamil hit Vedalam. The official remake will also feature Keerthy Suresh, Rashmi Gautam, Vennela Kishore and Murali Sharma in key roles.

Recently, Vijay Varma mentioned that he is ‘not comfortable’ with it and added that he is learning to get used to it. “First of all, it’s news to me that we are one of the most sought-after couples. It’s very humbling and very nice but I wasn’t used to it when it first happened. I was very used to roaming around on my own. We go out together and we tend to get a lot of attention,” Vijay said as quoted by Indian Express. Vijay Varma and Tamannaah are dating.