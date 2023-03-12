Tamannaah Bhatia Talks About Dating Rumours with Vijay Varma, Says 'Clarifying All of Them Is...'

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma sent social media into a frenzy after a video of them allegedly kissing at a New Year bash in Goa went viral. Thus began dating rumours, which were further fueled by another recent video in which Baahubali actress Tamannaah is seen posing with Darlings actor Vijay Varma at an award show. So far, neither Tamannaah nor Vijay Varma has acknowledged rumors about their relationship. While they have remained tight-lipped about it, neither confirming nor denying the rumors, Tamannaah, in her recent interview, reacted to these.

The Baahubali actress told Hindustan Times, “We have done a film together. Such rumours keep going around. Clarifying all of them is just not necessary. I have nothing more to say about it.”

While the actress didn’t address the dating rumours, Vijay Varma, recently on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, shared a special post. The Darlings actor took to Instagram to share a picture. Netizens think that Vijay has made his relationship official with Tamannaah.

Netizens were also seen reacting to the same. A fan wrote, “I actually ship them… they make a quirky & unexpected couple in the best way possible." Another user wrote, “I think they’re just announcing the new lust stories movie which they both star in."

Meanwhile, it’s 18 years since she started her acting career with the Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra- and today, Tamannaah Bhatia has established herself firmly. A long career is fortunately no longer rarity for a female actor, and she is happy about it.

“The scenario has fully changed, I love it. I see Kareena (Kapoor Khan), Tabu, people who I have grown up watching. I am in love with Tabu especially, I have a human crush on her. This is what I want our women to be like, at a y and every age. They reinvented themselves, and present themselves in so many different parts that female actor haven’t explored till now. That is my quest too,” says the 33-year-old, who went on to star in films such Baahubali, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, and others.

She will be seen next in Lust Stories 2.

