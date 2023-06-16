Tamannaah Bhatia To Kiara Advani: 5 Actresses Who Performed Bold Scenes On OTT

Be it performing dangerous stunts or undergoing extreme body transformations, actors often take big steps to get into the skin of their characters. But things become tricky when it comes to portraying steamy scenes on screen. As daring as the choice may be, capturing physical intimacy is surely not an easy task. However, with the changing dynamics of content availability and with the boom of OTT, risque scenes have grown more popular. Arguably also offered as a selling point for a project, long gone are the days when Bollywood would sum up sex scenes metaphorically with flowers or brushing bushes. As real as it gets, intimate scenes which once were limited to a specific set of projects now make up an integral factor in the world of OTT. Here’s taking a look at a few actresses who took the daring step into the digital space.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia recently made her OTT debut in Amazon Prime Video’s romantic show Jee Karda. The story of seven childhood friends who believe their lives will fall into place by the time they celebrate their 30th birthday. Tamannaah as Lavanya Singh perfectly contributed towards highlighting how life doesn’t always go as planned but what also stole the limelight was her bold sensual scenes.

Kiara Advani

During her appearance on Koffee With Karan, Kiara Advani confirmed nodding yes to Megha Upadhyay in Lust Stories wasn’t an easy choice for her. It was a daring move that she decided to go on with early on in her career and it ended up working in her favour. Her sensational vibrator scene in the anthology became a massive talk of the town while also shedding light on physical intimacy and bedroom conversations in Indian society.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

“Go big or go home” arguably seemed to be Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s strategy while making her Hindi debut in The Family Man: Season 2. She unleashed her darker side by taking on the role of the main antagonist Raji and did not shy away from going bold.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Tara Khanna in Made in Heaven is modern, daring, and all things bold. The story chronicles the love story of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi, and focuses on how ‘big-fat Indian weddings’ have now amalgamated old traditions and modern aspirations. With intimacy and changing love dynamics, Sobhita Dhulipala’s steamy scenes with Jim Sarb garnered massive attention from viewers.

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta is known for making daring choices even in real-life be it dropping sensual photos on Instagram or opting for a risque ensemble. She upped the steamy quotient while essaying Sonia in Aashram with Bobby Deol.