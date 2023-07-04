Tamannaah Bhatia Told 'Kya Jarurat Thi' For Lust Stories 2 Sex Scene With Vijay Varma; She Reacts

Ever since Lust Stories 2 has been released Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been ruling headlines. For the show, Bhatia broke her 18-year-old ‘no kiss’ policy and even shared an intimate scene with Varma. In a recent interview, Tamannaah opened up about facing criticism for her sex scene in Lust Stories 2 and recalled being told ‘kya zaroorat thi’.

The 33-year-old actress was speaking with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story when she revealed that misogynist and sexist things are being said about her. “The misogyny is so stark in my face and I was hoping that by 2023 that would not be the case but this time around if felt really stuck primarily because when I started becoming an actor, I was still dancing and looking glamorous. It wasn’t like I had a non-glamorous image and all of a sudden it has turned into something. I just found it strange that even in 2023 why does a female actor need to have this definition of she can? If she is doing intimacy, it is a personal attack," she said.

Tamannaah further argued that even male actors perform such intimate scenes all the time and further defended herself saying she has to ‘grow as an artist too’. “They become superstars but an actress all of a sudden is a bad character which makes no sense. I can’t wrap my head around it. I realised that for me, after 18 years, if I had to stick to my comfort zone, I could have very well done all kinds of commercial films. That’s the easiest route. For me, I came to a point where I have to grow as an artist," she added.

Lust Stories 2 was released on June 29 and is currently streaming on Netflix. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, it is an anthology series which features Bhatia opposite her actor-boyfriend Vijay Varma. Earlier too, in an interview with Film Companion, Bhatia clarified that she did not break her no-kiss policy to gain popularity. “This was purely a creative endeavour. Now, after 18 years, I am not trying to be famous. That’s not my driving force," the Baahubali actress said.