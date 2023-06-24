Tamannaah Bhatia Told Vijay Varma 'You're 1st Actor I'm Kissing On Screen'; His Reply

Tamannaah Bhatia is gearing up for the release of her show Lust Stories 2 which also stars Vijay Varma. It is also for the first time that the couple - who recently confirmed their relationship - will be seen together. In a recent interview, Vijay Varma discussed Tamannaah breaking her longstanding policy of avoiding on-screen kissing scenes, which she had maintained for 18 long years.

“I met her [Tamanaah] for the reading at Sujoy Ghosh’s office. I think we broke the ice there. We shared our journey. She said ‘I have been working for the last 17 years. I had a no-kiss policy in my contract.’ And then, she was like ‘I have not done anything like this before.’ In the end, she told me that ‘you are the first actor I am going to be kissing on screen’. I was like ‘thank you’,” Vijay told Instant Bollywood.

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Lust Stories 2 is an anthology series. Tamannaah and Vijay will be seen in one of the four shorts in Netflix’s show. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Tamannaah and Vijay opened up about working with each other in Lust Stories 2 when the latter praised Bhatia.

“I read the script so I know what the script was asking from me and this character that Tamannaah is playing, she is such a great fit for the part. The surprising and beautiful part of this was how willing and how ready Tamannaah was to hop on and explore this story and character. It became very easy (to work with her) because we were both very excited to do this together. We were very excited to do this with Sujoy. When you are excited to do something and you are completely in it, then the process becomes very fun," Vijay told us.

Lust Stories 2 will premiere on June 29.